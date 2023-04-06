Six HR’s were hit in MU/WVU baseball game

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The wind was blowing out at GoMart Ballpark Wednesday night and it showed on the scoreboard between Marshall and West Virginia. Six home runs were hit between the two teams as the Mountaineers won 15-9 while there were a combined 30 hits.

WVU improves to 22-7 on the year while the Herd falls to 13-13. Both teams head back into conference play as Marshall hosts Louisiana in Charleston beginning Thursday while WVU welcomes Kansas on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

2022 North South Game
WV North-South All-Star football game rosters announced
Fairmont Senior Lincoln
Lincoln and Fairmont Senior split Tuesday softball and baseball matchups
Aubrey Harrison Fairmont Senior Lacrosse
Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse dominates John Marshall to remain undefeated
Parkersburg Sharks
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Parkersburg Sharks Swim
Hundred Baseball Rebuilds After Flooding
Hundred baseball field rebuilt after flooding