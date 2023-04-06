Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responds to 10 structure fires in March alone

SPELTER, W.Va (WDTV) - Just in March, the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10 structure fires.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Shingleton said that this was the department’s version of March madness.

“10 might not sound like a lot of working structure fires. But it is when it’s the same guys putting out the fires doing the clean up, getting everything ready for the next call,” he explained.

At one of those fires, a firefighter was injured.

Spelter firefighters were at the fire on Whisper Lane in Jane Lew in the early hours of March 28th. It took them nearly three hours to battle the blaze.

Another fire they responded to in March was in Salem, and no one was home, but 11 dogs passed away in that fire.

As a volunteer department, Shingleton said fires like these are exhausting as the firefighters have a paid job on top of the volunteering.

Shingleton added, he’s been a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years.

He said that things had changed with infrastructure since he started. These changes make fighting a fire more difficult.

“You had several minutes to get out of a home. Right now, with the newer homes and the way they are built with all the synthetics. You know, you really only got three or four minutes to get out of your house,” Shingleton explained.

He added that there were several preventative measures to take to help in event of a fire.

“Just make sure you have working smoke detectors. That is a big life saver and several fires that we’ve been on recently, there has been no detectors present,” Shingleton said.

He said he hoped that the number of fires in the area would start to decrease.

