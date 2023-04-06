Tree falls on cars and homes

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A resident was faced Thursday with cutting off what’s left of a massive tree that left a maze of destruction for neighbors along Virginia Avenue in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

“The earth shook, the whole house shook when it fell,” Michael White said.

Michael White is left with gutters hanging off his house, a trampled rose bush, and a crinkled-up fence he shares with his neighbor Christy Flint.

“I’m just glad everyone’s OK,” Flint said.

Her family is now without a ride after parts of the tree crashed down onto several of their cars.

Flint says this tree has been on its last limb for years.

She says she’s tried reaching out to the city of Charleston for help, most recently two weeks ago.

“Two weeks ago, a limb came tumbling down and went through the windshield of the Lincoln that I drive, and we called the city to get them out here and let them know that it was a dead tree and they need to handle it-- and they just let me know it was a gust of wind and it wouldn’t be a problem,” Flint said.

We reached out to the city of Charleston for more information. They released a statement, saying in part:

“We are unable to locate any inquiries related to the tree being diseased or rotted. however, with the wind activity/storms in recent weeks, our crews have been responding to tree-related issues-- including a limb that fell from this tree.”

A city spokesperson also says that based on an assessment made Thursday morning, the tree was healthy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
WVSP sent notice of new hidden camera lawsuit to be filed on behalf of minors
Michael Moranelli's Friday Morning Forecast | April 7th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Friday Morning Forecast | April 7th 2023
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey talks about the Kroger lawsuit
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey talks about the Kroger lawsuit
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 6, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 6, 2023