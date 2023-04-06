Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after an attempted child kidnapping Wednesday night at the Charleston Town Center, according to Charleston Police.

Officers said the incident happened about 7 p.m. in the area of the food court.

Charleston police said Love Oakley Sabatini is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment. Police said the child was not harmed and Sabatini didn’t get far before she was arrested.

