Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall

Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.(WVRJA)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after an attempted child kidnapping Wednesday night at the Charleston Town Center, according to Charleston Police.

Officers said the incident happened about 7 p.m. in the area of the food court.

Charleston police said Love Oakley Sabatini is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment. Police said the child was not harmed and Sabatini didn’t get far before she was arrested.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
WSAZ Investigates | Second Alleged Rape Victim to File Lawsuit Against WVSP
Second alleged rape victim to file lawsuit against WVSP
Spelter VFD responds to 10 fires in March.
Spelter Volunteer Fire Department responds to 10 structure fires in March alone
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Community remembers Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller
Community remembers Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller