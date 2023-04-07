2 children living in ‘messy conditions’ miss ‘over 80 days of school,’ woman charged

Jamie Cline
Jamie Cline(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after two kids allegedly missed “over 80 days of school” and lived in “messy conditions.”

Authorities went to a home on River Run Rd. in Taylor County on Wednesday after receiving a call from a staff member at Taylor County Middle School saying two kids, ages nine and 11, “smelled of feces and had miss[ed] over 80 days of school as well as [live] in messy conditions with a lot of animals,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say the two children were playing in the yard and spoke with 37-year-old Jamie Cline, of Fairmont.

The report says deputies went in the home and smelled a very strong odor of urine/ammonia. When they asked Cline if there was anything illegal inside, she allegedly handed them a pipe with methamphetamine in it.

Cline reportedly first told deputies it “was her brothers” but later said it was hers in addition to saying she “has been doing meth and Suboxone,” according to deputies.

Court documents say Cline told authorities the home hadn’t had water in two weeks before saying it had been a month since the home had water. The owner of the home later told deputies the water has been off for two months.

Deputies said there was 19 dogs and several cats in the home, leading to there being animal feces in the children’s bedroom.

Fire crews came to the house to test ammonia levels in the children’s bedroom, and it was “detected by air at 3.4,” deputies said.

The Taylor County Dog Warden took control of all of Cline’s dogs as she was taken into custody, the report says.

Cline has been charged with two counts of child neglect. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $18,000 bond.

