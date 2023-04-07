Barbara Jean Korn, 79, of Nutter Fort, WV passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 1, 1944, a daughter of the late Eugene and Betty Yates Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Korn, whom she married on January 10, 1964. Barbara was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1962. She was previously employed at Parsons-Souders, downtown Clarksburg. She was the owner of Cyber-tel Communications which she operated with her eldest son “Tommy”. Barbara was a former member of Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church in Nutter Fort. Barbara is survived by three children, Melinda Baur of Jacksonville, Florida, Charles Thomas Korn Jr., of Nutter Fort, Stephen and wife Jaime of Buckhannon; four grandchildren, Shannon Ketcham and husband Michel Boerenkamp of Wendell, North Carolina, Mary, Molly, and Tristan Korn, all of Nutter Fort; and one great-granddaughter Heather Boerenkamp of Wendell, North Carolina. She also leaves behind one sister, Connie Moore and husband Jack, of Clarksburg; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Thompson, of Gaffney, South Carolina, as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara loved traveling and vacationing with her family, especially to beach destinations. She enjoyed spending time on the water boating, especially at Stonewall Jackson Resort. Barbara loved attending her children and grandchildren’s many activities and sporting events. She was an avid gardener and loved planting flowers. She loved birdwatching and wildlife. She was involved in her children’s scouting troops as a leader of troop 4054, Black Diamond Council, Stonewood. She was an avid bowler, bowling in a “moms” league at Compton Bowling lanes, Bridgeport. She was actively involved in the Roosevelt-Wilson Booster clubs where her children attended high school. Barbara loved all holidays and special occasions and always enjoyed celebrating them with her family and friends. She never ever forgot a birthday or special event. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. To honor Barbara’s wishes she will be cremated. A memorial service will be announced. Inurnment will be at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home. Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort.

