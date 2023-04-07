Beckley Police searching for juvenile runaway

Hayden Martin
Hayden Martin(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is currently looking for juvenile runaway Hayden Martin.

Martin is autistic and ran away from a caretaker Friday morning at 9:10 a.m.. while at the 2005 Harper Road Shell Station. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with purple and white lettering, black pants, black and white Converse shoes and a black toboggan.

Beckley PD asks the public for assistance saying that anyone with information regarding Martin’s location or a possible sighting should contact them immediately at 304-256-1720

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

Billy Hahn
Former WVU assistant men’s basketball coach dies
Jamie Cline
2 children living in ‘messy conditions’ miss ‘over 80 days of school,’ woman charged
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor Sheriff Virgil Miller
Bridgeport to discuss creating a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee
Panel affirms fines against coal mines owned by WVa governor