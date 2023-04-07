Bridgeport to discuss creating a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council will be meeting on Monday with several items on the agenda, including the creation of a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.

During the regular session, one of the first items of business will be to hear Tim Curry’s report. Curry is the Bridgeport Emergency Management Director who came on board in September 2021.

Curry will discuss his department’s activities during 2022 as well as looking at some of the goals in mind for 2023.

Under new business on the agenda, one of the key items involve the creation of a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee for the City of Bridgeport.

Newton said this is the idea of IT Director Jesse Chaney. The board is being created, said Newton, to help qualify for various state and federal grants that are or will be available.

“It’s a prerequisite for applying for some grants out there,” said Newton. “It will also be a valuable tool on the cybersecurity front.”

The board will not be made up of entirely Bridgeport individuals. Instead, there will be a wide range of members who have key parts in cybersecurity.

The following individuals have been asked to serve on the new board:

Jesse Chaney, IT Director

Clay Swentzel, cybersecurity for WVU Medicine

Dave Parsons, CISA Cybersecurity Advisor for Region 3

Bridgeport Police Lt. John Post

Joshua Drummond, City of Bridgeport Systems Administrator

Justin Steele, Agile 5 Technologies Director of Business Development

Software Engineering Contractor Roger Bullock

Tim Curry

Tim Povroznik, City of Morgantown Information Technology

Resident James D. Gray

Jason L. Myers, Clarksburg Water Board General Manager

Other new business includes approving election workers for the June 13 municipal election and appointments to two other boards.

In unfinished business, Council will look to give approval on the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the Planned United Development of the White Oaks Business Park. The ordinance will change roughly one acre from being zoned for business to being zoned for residential use.

If approved, it will be the final step needed to create the first residential development at White Oaks.

The development, Oakwood Estates, will consist of 22 single-family patio homes, which will include a clubhouse that features a pool in a two-phased project covering just slightly more than eight acres. The buildout is expected to exceed $10 million.

Also during the regular session, Mayor Andy Lang will present a proclamation to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The proclamation is celebrating the club’s 133rd year of existence on April 24.

During the 6 p.m. work session, Council will review changes to the city’s codified ordinances that was postponed following the March 27 Council meeting. Council asked City Attorney Dean Ramsey to review language to make sure all items match up. There were questions relating to a handful of the changes, including language on the city’s master fee schedule and structure, sick leave provisions, and a few others.

Council will also discuss the annual City of Bridgeport Cemetery budget during the work session.

The meeting is scheduled to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. with a work session at 6 p.m.

