City of Elkins’ TIF application approved by state

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Economic Development has approved a TIF application for the City of Elkins.

This has been an ongoing debate for months between the mayor of Elkins, Jerry Marco, and the Randolph County Commission.

TIF, or Tax Increment Financing, was created in state law to help cities and counties pay for needed projects when other financing is not available.

Randolph County Commissioner David Kesling said last month the two city organizations seeking funding from the county, those being Elkins Main Street and the Parks and Recreation Department, did not meet the funding request deadline.

The city put in the $25 million TIF bond request at the beginning of January, and it wasn’t approved until this week.

The next step for the TIF is for council to approve an ordinance to enact the TIF district.

The City of Elkins says the approval of the application is great news for all of Randolph County, further saying they look forward to what now looks like an even brighter future for this area that we all love.

