Clarksburg City Council approves $3M to help fund waterline project

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The multi-million dollar effort to replace all of Clarksburg’s lead water service lines is moving forward.

The Clarksburg City Council approved a total of $3 million to go to the Clarksburg Water Board for the project.

Officials say, in total, almost half of all water service lines are being replaced.

The general manager of the water board says he thinks the entire project will take anywhere from 3-5 years and will be about a total cost of $85 million.

They hope to get most of that through grant funding.

There is still expected to be an increase in your monthly water will with the average customer seeing about a $10 increase over a period of time.

