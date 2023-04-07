Cooler Temperatures Today, Warm-Up on the Way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not even 2 days after seeing temperatures reach 90 degrees, we have returned to reality here in North Central West Virginia as our temperatures will be below average today after the passing of a cold front that brought us some rain showers as well. Skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into the weekend, but those skies will clear as high pressure settles in tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast on Easter weekend and the warmup we expect to see next weekend.

