Cooler Temperatures Today, Warm-Up on the Way

Above average temperatures returning next week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not even 2 days after seeing temperatures reach 90 degrees, we have returned to reality here in North Central West Virginia as our temperatures will be below average today after the passing of a cold front that brought us some rain showers as well. Skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into the weekend, but those skies will clear as high pressure settles in tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast on Easter weekend and the warmup we expect to see next weekend.

Have any photos or videos you would like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

highs tomorrow
Precipitation chances subside, plenty of sunshine next week
hourly tomorrow
Rain showers linger Thursday morning, then dry weather returns
Futurecast showing conditions at 10 AM tomorrow, April 6, 2023.
Summer-like Wednesday, then rain tonight!
SWEAT
Very warm Wednesday ends with showers and storms