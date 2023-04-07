4 people transported after fiery crash on I-79, 3 lanes shut down

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (4/7/23 at 1:30 p.m.)

The Harrison County 911 Center says four people were taken to the hospital after a fiery multi-car crash on I-79 Friday afternoon.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

As of 1:30 p.m., the three right lanes of I-79 are shut down as crews clean up the accident scene.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/7/23 at 1:08 p.m.)

Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. southbound on I-79 around mile marker 118 between the Anmoore and Rt. 50 exits, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said three cars were involved in the crash, and one of the cars burst into flames.

As of 1 p.m., the right two lanes of the interstate are shut down.

One person has been taken to the hospital, officials said. Their current condition is unknown. Officials said there “may be” more people taken to the hospital.

Agencies responding to the crash include Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

