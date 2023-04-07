4 people transported after fiery crash on I-79, 3 lanes shut down

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (4/7/23 at 1:30 p.m.)

The Harrison County 911 Center says four people were taken to the hospital after a fiery multi-car crash on I-79 Friday afternoon.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

As of 1:30 p.m., the three right lanes of I-79 are shut down as crews clean up the accident scene.

ORIGINAL STORY (4/7/23 at 1:08 p.m.)

Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. southbound on I-79 around mile marker 118 between the Anmoore and Rt. 50 exits, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said three cars were involved in the crash, and one of the cars burst into flames.

As of 1 p.m., the right two lanes of the interstate are shut down.

One person has been taken to the hospital, officials said. Their current condition is unknown. Officials said there “may be” more people taken to the hospital.

Agencies responding to the crash include Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79, lanes shut down
Crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79, lanes shut down

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

Jamie Cline
2 children living in ‘messy conditions’ miss ‘over 80 days of school,’ woman charged
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor Sheriff Virgil Miller
Bridgeport to discuss creating a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee
Panel affirms fines against coal mines owned by WVa governor
4 people transported after fiery crash on I-79, 3 lanes shut down
4 people transported after fiery crash on I-79, 3 lanes shut down