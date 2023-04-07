Former WVU assistant men’s basketball coach dies

Billy Hahn
Billy Hahn(Twitter: @BillyHahn8)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia University assistant men’s basketball coach has died, according to reports.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla says Billy Hahn suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

Hahn passed away on Friday at the age of 69, according to a social media post by the Maryland Terrapins basketball. Hahn played for Maryland from 1971 to 1974 and was an assistant coach from 1989-2001.

In addition to Hahn’s time at Maryland, he spent a decade at West Virginia as part of a nearly 40-year career.

Bob Huggins hired Hahn in April 2007, and he helped lead the Mountaineers to their first Big East Conference title in 2010.

Hahn retired from coaching in 2017.

In January 2021, 5 Sports had a lengthy interview with Hahn. Click here to watch the interview.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

Jamie Cline
2 children living in ‘messy conditions’ miss ‘over 80 days of school,’ woman charged
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor Sheriff Virgil Miller
Bridgeport to discuss creating a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee
Panel affirms fines against coal mines owned by WVa governor