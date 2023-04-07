Former WVU assistant men’s basketball coach dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former West Virginia University assistant men’s basketball coach has died, according to reports.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla says Billy Hahn suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

Hahn passed away on Friday at the age of 69, according to a social media post by the Maryland Terrapins basketball. Hahn played for Maryland from 1971 to 1974 and was an assistant coach from 1989-2001.

The entire Maryland community mourns the loss of a great Terp, Billy Hahn



Player: 1971-74

Assistant Coach: 1989-01



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/awO50bD1q1 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 7, 2023

In addition to Hahn’s time at Maryland, he spent a decade at West Virginia as part of a nearly 40-year career.

Bob Huggins hired Hahn in April 2007, and he helped lead the Mountaineers to their first Big East Conference title in 2010.

Hahn retired from coaching in 2017.

In January 2021, 5 Sports had a lengthy interview with Hahn. Click here to watch the interview.

