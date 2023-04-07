Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor Sheriff Virgil Miller

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller passed away earlier this week, and Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation to honor his life and service.

The proclamation issued by Gov. Justice orders all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Lewis, Upshur and Webster counties to be displayed at half-staff on Saturday, April 8 to honor Sheriff Miller.

Click here to view the proclamation.

Sheriff Miller served in the United States Army as part of the military police and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany.

Upon returning from service, Sheriff Miller began his public service with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 1977, serving in Webster County, Upshur County, and Lewis County over the years.

Over the course of his career in public service, Sheriff Miller also served as a Magistrate in Upshur County and as Chief of the Buckhannon Police Department for three years.

He was elected to his 5th term as Sheriff of Upshur County in 2020, making him the longest serving active Sheriff in West Virginia.

Sheriff Miller’s viewing is being held today, Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. West Virginia Wesleyan College Chapel, and the funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow on Saturday at Hacker Valley Cemetery, according to his obituary.

