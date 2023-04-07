Gunman flees police after shooting motorist in Beckley, victim transported to hospital

Ringleben Steet, Beckley
Ringleben Steet, Beckley(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Friday, April 7, 2023, @ 2:45 PM | BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department has named a person of interest in the shooting that occurred on Ringleben Road in Beckley.

Felony warrants have been obtained for Keyon Bennett for the offenses of Malicious wounding and Wanton Endangerment.

Keyon Bennett
Keyon Bennett(wvva)

The victim has been identified as Deontre Dickason. Police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Bennett’s whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CRIMESTOPPERSWV.com.

-----------------------------

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A suspect is on the loose following a shooting that occurred in Beckley on Thursday, April 6.

According to Deputy Chief of Police for the Beckley Police Department Dave Allard, the shooting took place on the 100 block of Ringleben Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, 29, was hit multiple times in the lower extremities while sitting in his vehicle.

Allard tells WVVA that the suspect was a passenger in an adjacent vehicle. This suspect fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival. No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police do not have an update on his condition.

Allard says updates on the case should be released Friday afternoon. Stay with WVVA as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

Billy Hahn
Former WVU assistant men’s basketball coach dies
Jamie Cline
2 children living in ‘messy conditions’ miss ‘over 80 days of school,’ woman charged
Gov. Justice orders flags at half-staff to honor Sheriff Virgil Miller
Bridgeport to discuss creating a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee
Panel affirms fines against coal mines owned by WVa governor