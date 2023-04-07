Herbert Allen Baker

Herbert Allen Baker, 83, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 07, 2023, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU.  He was born in Fairmont on September 03, 1939, a son of the late Herbert W. and Jocie Ellen Moran Baker. He retired in 1989 after many years of service in maintenance from Marion County Board of Education. He was an avid gun collector. He is survived by one son Jeffrey Allen Baker of Fairmont; three grandchildren Herbert Aaron Baker and his fiancé Audriana Whitehair, Cari Baker, Karissa Thomas, and her husband Harley; one sister Alice Estel of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sue Ann Criss Baker, one daughter Paula A. Baker; one son Gregory Allen Baker; brothers and sisters Sue Bauer, Norma Nesselrotte, Sarah Gerhart and Odward Baker. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Wayne Efaw officiating, burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont WV 26554 to assist with funeral expenses. Condolence may be made at www.carpenterandford.com

