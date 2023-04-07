James “Ralph” Mace

James "Ralph" Mace
James “Ralph” Mace(James “Ralph” Mace)
Apr. 7, 2023
James “Ralph” Mace, 80, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ralph was born in Spencer on September 5, 1942, a son of the late Corder Mace and Edith Husk Mace. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Mace; and two siblings: Jimmy Mace and Barbara Jordan.

Forever cherishing their memories of Ralph are his daughter, Kristin Staubly of Barrackville, WV, and her mother, Susan Rowland; companion, Peggy Mace, and her children: Lea Ann and Michael Murray; five grandchildren: Gage Mace, Summer Melton and husband, Jeremy, McKenzie Cutrell and wife, Ashley, Shaley Murray, and Shane Skinner; four great-grandchildren: Eleanor Melton, Wyatt Melton, Lincoln Cutrell, and Luna Cutrell; three siblings: Mary Jo Sams, Judy Sheppard, and Martha Busch; his extra special little dog, Sammy; and several nieces and nephews.

Early in life, Ralph was employed with Haliburton. Following his time with Haliburton, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator in the Coal Mines, and later moved up into a supervisor position (among other various positions) before retiring in 1994. Ralph was a member of the Coal Miners Union in Harrison County. He loved attending auctions and enjoyed buying, selling, and trading. Ralph had a strong passion for antiques. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him.

Ralphs’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Ralph” Mace. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

