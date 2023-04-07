James “Ralph” Mace, 80, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ralph was born in Spencer on September 5, 1942, a son of the late Corder Mace and Edith Husk Mace. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Mace; and two siblings: Jimmy Mace and Barbara Jordan.

Forever cherishing their memories of Ralph are his daughter, Kristin Staubly of Barrackville, WV, and her mother, Susan Rowland; companion, Peggy Mace, and her children: Lea Ann and Michael Murray; five grandchildren: Gage Mace, Summer Melton and husband, Jeremy, McKenzie Cutrell and wife, Ashley, Shaley Murray, and Shane Skinner; four great-grandchildren: Eleanor Melton, Wyatt Melton, Lincoln Cutrell, and Luna Cutrell; three siblings: Mary Jo Sams, Judy Sheppard, and Martha Busch; his extra special little dog, Sammy; and several nieces and nephews.

Early in life, Ralph was employed with Haliburton. Following his time with Haliburton, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator in the Coal Mines, and later moved up into a supervisor position (among other various positions) before retiring in 1994. Ralph was a member of the Coal Miners Union in Harrison County. He loved attending auctions and enjoyed buying, selling, and trading. Ralph had a strong passion for antiques. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him.

Ralphs’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

