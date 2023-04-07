Man indicted in DUI-related crash that killed 2, injured two others

Man indicted in DUI-related crash that killed 2, injured two others
Man indicted in DUI-related crash that killed 2, injured two others(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabell County has been indicted on charges in connection with a head-on crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others.

A grand jury in Kanawha County indicted Andrew Wyrick, who’s in his mid-20s and from Culloden, for DUI causing death, negligent homicide and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened October 2022 on U.S. 60 in St. Albans.

Wyrick admitted to investigators that he had used a cannabis cartridge about 30 to 45 minutes before the wreck.

His next court hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. April 13.

For previous coverage:

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Love Sabatini is accused of trying to take a child from the food court of a Charleston mall.
Woman arrested after attempted child kidnapping at shopping mall
Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
WVSP sent notice of new hidden camera lawsuit to be filed on behalf of minors
Michael Moranelli's Friday Morning Forecast | April 7th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Friday Morning Forecast | April 7th 2023
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey talks about the Kroger lawsuit
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey talks about the Kroger lawsuit
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 6, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 6, 2023