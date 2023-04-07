Monongah woman ‘driving erratically’ on I-68 faces drug charges, troopers say

(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after authorities say she was “driving erratically” on I-68 in Maryland.

According to a release from Maryland State Police, authorities received a phone call from another driver saying a car driving eastbound on I-68 in Grantsville, Maryland was “driving erratically” and “all over the road.”

Troopers found the vehicle near mile marker 22 and conducted a traffic stop.

When troopers spoke with the driver, 40-year-old Brandy Ann Fluharty, of Monongah, they said she showed signs of impairment.

During the traffic stop, the release says a K-9 arrived on the scene and gave a positive indication of drugs being in the car. Troopers then found CDS, or controlled dangerous substances, in the car.

Fluharty faces several charges, including possession of CDS paraphernalia, driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol and driving while impared by a CDS.

Troopers say Fluharty was released pending her court date.

