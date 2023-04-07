Non-profit raises funds for K9 safety equipment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg non-profit is raising funds for K9 safety equipment.

K9 Advocates is a charity organization that has spent the last year raising funds for safety equipment.

They were able to do this through various fundraisers like their golf tournament.

Through the funds local law enforcement, K9 teams received two K9 storm vests and leashes.

Overall, these vests and leashes costs around $6,000, and each vest was custom-fit for K9 Filou and K9 Max.

Jon Flanagan is the president of K9 Advocates. He said it’s important that K9s have safety equipment because they’re on the front lines.

“Without these protections, it was a big disadvantage because they often go inside places first.”

Flanagan said the vests are special because they were made as a homage to a fallen law enforcement officer.

Each vest is embroidered with the words “donated by K9 Advocates in honor of Derek Hotsinpiller.”

Flanagan said they decided to do this for his family.

“Law enforcement in Harrison County likes to stick together. They do a lot of wonderful things through their foundation.”

Sgt. Ryan Harris is the handler for K9 Filou. He said he’s excited they’ll have protection now because they didn’t have gear like this before.

“I’m extremely excited K9 advocates was willing to donate these vests to our dogs. These dogs are the tip of this sphere in a lot of dangerous situations. They go first and we’re right behind them. So, it’s important for them to have the kind of protection that we would have if it was our boots on the ground opposed to their paws.”

Flanagan said they’ll be at the Hotsinpiller 5k on June 10th, and they have another golf tournament coming up to raise funds for K9s.

