One person dies in Webster County crash

HACKER VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Webster County say one person died in a crash Friday morning.

Crews responded to a two-car crash in the 2400 block of Cleveland Rd. near Hacker Valley in Webster County around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to a release from Webster County E-911.

Officials said several people were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon with various levels of injuries.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department told 5 News one person died in the crash. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The WCSD is investigating the crash.

Responding agencies include Hacker Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Webster Memorial EMS and the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.

Further information has not been released.

