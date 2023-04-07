Rustic Mechanicals to perform at Glenville State

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Rustic Mechanicals will be bringing their performance to Glenville State University next week.

The Rustic Mechanicals will perform “The Age of Rebels and Revels – Henry IV, Part One” at Glenville State’s Fine Arts Center Auditorium on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m.

The performance is free and open to the public.

Founded by Celi Oliveto in the summer of 2014, The Rustic Mechanicals is the only troupe of actors in West Virginia dedicated to touring the works of William Shakespeare and other classical playwrights.

The Mechanicals now tour five shows annually, including their summer West Virginia Shakespeare in the Park(s) outdoor tour and script-in-hand productions they call, “a Play, a Pie, and a Pint,” focusing on making Shakespeare’s plays accessible to modern audiences by utilizing dynamic and extreme casting techniques paired with Shakespeare’s staging conditions.

