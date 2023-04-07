Winners of family 4-pack of tickets to Jurassic Quest announced

(KWTX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The winners of family four-pack of tickets to Jurassic Quest this weekend have been announced.

WDTV would like to congratulate the following winners of a family 4-pack of tickets to Jurassic Quest this weekend in Morgantown:

  • Misty Greene
  • Crystal Miller
  • Michael Hersch
  • Samuel Bellotte
  • Carl Vidulich
  • Terrie Bohon

Jurassic Quest will be held this weekend at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Winners have also been notified by email.

