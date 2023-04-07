Winners of family 4-pack of tickets to Jurassic Quest announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The winners of family four-pack of tickets to Jurassic Quest this weekend have been announced.

WDTV would like to congratulate the following winners of a family 4-pack of tickets to Jurassic Quest this weekend in Morgantown:

Misty Greene

Crystal Miller

Michael Hersch

Samuel Bellotte

Carl Vidulich

Terrie Bohon

Jurassic Quest will be held this weekend at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Winners have also been notified by email.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.