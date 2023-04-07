WVU Medicine holds pinwheel event for Child Abuse Prevention Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine held a Pinwheels for Prevention ceremony on Monday in conjuction with WVU Medicine Children’s at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The event shines a light on Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The healthcare community has long played a role in child abuse prevention, and the up-and-coming specialty of child abuse pediatrics could increase this impact.

“Child abuse pediatrics is a newly recognized subspecialty developed by the American Board of Pediatrics,” Amy Gavril, M.D., associate professor at the WVU School of Medicine, said.

According to Dr. Gavril, there are currently 330 board-certified child abuse pediatricians in the United States whose role is to assist healthcare colleagues in correctly identifying, evaluating, and treating child abuse and neglect, advocating for prevention programs, and developing relationships with multidisciplinary professionals who work with these children.

This can help bridge the gap between the healthcare system and other professionals working toward the same goal – the health and safety of children.

The effectiveness of this community approach to prevention is ironically seen in the decrease in reports of possible child maltreatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This drop is not because child maltreatment stopped, but because children were not interacting with their community and mandated reporters,” Gavril said. “Without the teachers, daycare providers, coaches, medical professionals, and others monitoring kids’ wellbeing during lockdown, child welfare organizations were not able to identify the children needing assistance.”

The effects of abuse on children can result in physical ailments, such as bruises and broken bones, and a negative impact on growth and development, learning, social skills, and mental health. These effects can follow a child into adulthood.

Gavril stressed that there is no blueprint for an abused child or for an abuser of a child despite societal or entertainment industry stereotypes. She also finds the misconception that abusers of children are inherently monsters is particularly damaging as it lessens the likelihood that parents or caregivers will seek help for their children or themselves after an incident of abuse.

If you suspect a child is being abused, make a report to the state child welfare agency where the possible abuse took place.

