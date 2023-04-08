Chilly Night, Seasonable Easter

Cool temperatures overnight before a sunny and seasonable Easter
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will start to get chilly tonight as high pressure builds in leading to clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight. Sunny skies will help temperatures feel seasonable tomorrow before we start to see temperatures soar throughout the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for the details on Easter Sunday and the mild week ahead.

