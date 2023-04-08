YPWA holds 2nd annual Easter egg hunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Young Progressive Women’s Association held their second annual Easter egg hunt in Clarksburg.

The girls got together and hid the eggs in Orpheum Park.

Kids from infants to twelve years old collected eggs filled with candy.

Some kids won special prizes including two large chocolate rabbits.

The girls said they love doing this every year.

Keilana Kriner told us the best part.

“I’d say the excitement on the kids faces,” She said.

