Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller laid to rest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Saturday, Upshur County’s Sheriff Virgil Miller was laid to rest where he grew up in Webster County.

There were signs of love and support from first responders, local schools, and neighbors alike spanning Sheriff Miller’s procession route from Buckhannon to Hacker Valley.

Earlier in the week Gov. Justice issued a proclamation to honor the late sheriff.

“I have issued a proclamation to lower the flags in Upshur County West Virginia on the date of the funeral and we surely will keep his family and him in prayer,” said Justice.

Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement came together at West Virginia Wesleyan College Chapel to pay their respects.

Dozens of police cruisers led the procession with flashing lights, flags, and ribbons.

Mike Coffman served as Sheriff Miller’s Chief Deputy for many years and he says, Miller was a role model for many officers like himself.

“Sheriff Miller is the most standup guy I’ve been around, he is a great mentor to many young officers from the beginning including myself, you can never replace Virgil Miller, never replace Sheriff Miller,” said Coffman.

After 40 years of service, Miller has a lasting legacy in West Virginia and was buried with military honors.

For the people there, Virgil Miller was more than just a sheriff, he was a staple of the community and dedicated to the people he served.

Friends and loved ones popularly say there wasn’t a stranger Virgil didn’t know.

“[His] Larger-than-life personality always filled the room, always put a smile on your face,” said Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory. “That’s really what I’ll remember about him the most.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.