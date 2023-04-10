3rd grader raising money for local humane society

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - There is some help coming to the Randolph County Humane Society. A local third grader is taking the lead with a fundraiser for them.

The Randolph County Humane Society is raising money to get special dog leashes.

This is the first of many projects under its Kind Kids Club.

Third grader Riley Weeks says these new leashes will help keep dogs safe after he heard about a recent tragedy.

“There was this dog named Damien, he was two years old, and he got adopted,” said Weeks. “The owner was bringing him home, but they stopped at the store to get something and he got out of his collar and ran away.”

Damien was hit by a car and didn’t make it.

So far the Damien Project has raised around $250. The goal is to have every dog leave the RCHS with this harness and leash combination -- like the one Valentine here is wearing.

The shelter’s President Tina Vial says the community has been very supportive and hopes to see more projects like this.

“Something good like this in the wake of losing Damien really was a shot in the arm and a boost for everyone that works here and for our community -- and people are really rallying behind this project,” said Vial.

Vial says she feels good about the future of the shelter when seeing youth like Riley taking action.

“Their compassion level is just so inspirational,” said Vial. “It gives us hope for the animals and the organization that we can continue to do what we need to do, as these young people are coming up behind us and buoying us up as well as taking care of animals, it’s a really cool thing.”

