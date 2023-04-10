Celebrating National Telecommunicators Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marked the start of National Telecommunicators Week.

It’s a time for the community to show support for the people who work behind the scenes during emergencies.

5 News stopped by the Marion County 911 Center to speak with dispatchers.

Dispatchers say while the job they do can be emotionally taxing, it’s important work that’s necessary to keep the community safe.

Erin Ramsey is a dispatcher for Marion County 911 and says the community support is welcomed, and the support she gets from her coworkers helps the most during stressful times.

“It is hard because the calls we take necessarily cannot come out of this room, you can not bring it home with you, you can not pass along this information, it is all kept inside this room,” Ramsey said. “I feel your biggest support system as a telecommuter is your co-workers.”

National Telecommunicators Week is held each year during the second week of April.

