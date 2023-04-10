Company issues statement on status of Fairmont paper mill

ND Paper will “significantly reduce market pulp production” at the Fairmont division, a company spokesman told 5 News.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It appears some employees at a Fairmont paper mill will be without a job.

ND Paper will “significantly reduce market pulp production” at the Fairmont division, a company spokesman told 5 News.

This comes as ND Paper is also taking “extended downtime” at its Old Town, ME mill.

Rising costs and market conditions are behind both changes, the spokesmand said.

About 100 people work at the Fairmont mill.

“We have been working with affected employees to help them access the resources needed to identify alternative employment opportunities, including any currently available opportunities at other ND Paper facilities. Some employees are considering positions at other ND Paper facilities,” the spokesman said in a statement to 5 News.

The statement also says ND paper “will continually evaluate market conditions for a potential restart.”

ND Paper acquired the recycled pulp mill for $62 million in 2018, according to the company’s website.

