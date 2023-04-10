Daniel Leo McFadden, 89, loving husband, father and grandfather, formally of Bridgeport, currently of Dublin, OH, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Riverview Health & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus, OH. Although he was living in Ohio at the time of his death he lived in Bridgeport, WV for many years and always considered the WV hills his home. He was born on January 2, 1934, in Kettle, WV (Roane County), a son of the late Robert Leonard and Luella Clare (Noris) McFadden. Daniel was a basketball standout while attending Potomac State Jr. College in Keyser, and was a graduate of WVU where he obtained his business degree. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and afterward worked as a compliance officer for the U.S. Department of Labor. He was a strong supporter and lifelong fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Mary Helen (Lake) McFadden of Dublin, OH; his son, Eric McFadden and companion Marilyn Valentino of Dublin, OH; a grandson, Devin McFadden, and former daughter-in-law Jana Richardson. Also surviving are his sisters; Elizabeth Joan Rea of Williamstown, WV, and Patricia Marie Bergstrom of Seville, OH; and sisters-in-law: Norma McFadden and Ruth Ann McFadden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Agnes Shepherd and her husband John; two brothers: John Edward McFadden and Charles R. McFadden; and two brothers-in-law: Walter Rea and Larry Joseph Bergstrom. Friends may call at Kingwood Funeral Home, 295 South Price Street, on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4 – 6 pm with a Prayer Vigil at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 322 East Main Street, Kingwood, WV beginning at 11:00 am, with Father Dominic Athishu as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Kingwood. Personal condolences may be offered to the McFadden family at www.kingwoodfuneralhomewv.com.

