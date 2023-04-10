Hit-and-run accident involving ATV under investigation

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident involving an ATV and a teen pedestrian.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident involving an ATV and a teen pedestrian.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears an ATV driver hit a 17-year-old.

Officials say the ATV driver is accused of leaving the scene of the accident near Pondview Lane and Sigman Fork Drive.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital.

