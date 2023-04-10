Marjorie Helen Russell Hayhurst

Marjorie Helen Russell Hayhurst
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
Marjorie Helen Russell Hayhurst, 92, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home. She was born in Akron, Ohio on February 02, 1931, a daughter of the late Willard and Lulu Goode Russell.

She is survived by one son Danny Lee Hayhurst (Phyllis) of Morgantown; three daughters, Deborah Bouvy (Randy) of Fairmont, Donna Tubolino of Morgantown, and Doris Watson of Lumberport; five grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Benjamin, Dollie, great grandchildren Carter, Jackson, Cruise, Isabella, Garrett, Levi, Jonathan and Jenna; one brother Charles Russell of Mannington and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 75 years Charles Lee Hayhurst on March 04, 2023; one son-in-law Randy Watson; two brothers James Russell and Richard Russell and one sister Dollie Sharp.

A special thank you to WV Caring Hospice and staff.

A private funeral and burial were arranged by Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

