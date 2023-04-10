Murder investigation underway in Tucker County

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tucker County Sheriff’s Office confirms one man is dead after a shooting in Tucker County Monday afternoon.

Officials confirm the suspect, Robert Lee Tennant, shot and killed his brother Edward Tennant on Smoke House Road in Saint George around 12:45 P.M.

TCSD says the shooting was over a boundary line and property dispute that had been ongoing between the two.

Robert Tennant has been charged with first-degree murder.

An investigation conducted by the RCSD, Parsons Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police is underway.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.