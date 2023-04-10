Officers were justified in Nutter Fort funeral home shooting, prosecutor says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The fatal shooting of a man at a Harrison County funeral home last year was justified, a prosecutor has determined.

Members of the U.S. Marshals fatally shot 37-year-old Jason Owens in August at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort.

Owens, who was wanted on a criminal warrant at the time, was serving as a palbearer at his father’s funeral.

State police had been investigating the case, which drew backlash from Owens’ family who claimed he was unjustly gunned down.

Grant County Attorney John Ours, who was assigned as a special prosecutor to review the case, told 5 News he believes the shooting was justified.

None of the officers involved will be criminally charged and no grand jury will be convened to further review the case, Ours said.

5 News has requested a copy of WVSP’s investigtion of the shooting but has not received it as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

