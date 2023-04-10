Several displaced from home after fire spreads from abandoned structure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several are without a home after an abandoned structure fire spread to an apartment complex. This happened Monday morning on Wilson Street in Huntington.

These were not the first flames the Huntington Fire Department battled on Monday.

When the call came in, firefighters were already on scene of an abandoned house fire in the 2600 block of 10th Avenue, which is less than a mile from Wilson Street. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says the fire’s close proximity in time and location is raising some questions.

“It’s odd that we would have two that close together, and it raises our concern to make sure we do a thorough investigation in them,” Fuller said.

Michael Simmons lives near the location of the first structure fire, and says he couldn’t believe the size of the flames.

“I’ve seen it on TV and on the news and on WSAZ, but I’ve never seen it 30 feet from me” Simmons said.

The origin and cause of the fires remain under investigation. Anyone with information about these fires is encouraged to contact the Huntington Police Department or the City Fire Marshals office.

