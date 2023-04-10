Warm, sunny conditions this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a sunny Easter, today will start the week with sunny, seasonable conditions. Then after today, warmer temperatures are expected. As for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

After a sunny, mild Easter Sunday, today is starting off the work week on a warm, sunny note, as a high-pressure system will stay close to West Virginia, bringing dry, stable air into the Mountain State. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-60s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight, with just a few clouds, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s around the same time. Then temperatures will climb into the low-70s tomorrow afternoon, and skies will still be clear, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures then continue to trend upwards throughout the rest of the week, as the high-pressure system pushes into the Atlantic after Wednesday, lifting lots of warm air from the south into our region. By Friday, temperatures may reach the upper-70s to low-80s, well above average for April. Then on Friday afternoon and Saturday, models suggest that a disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico may bring a few isolated showers into our region. A cold front will then move in on Sunday, bringing a line of widespread rain into our region. So the weekend will end on a soggy note. Thereafter, models suggest that temperatures drop back into the 50s early next week. In short, temperatures will climb through this week, reaching summer-like levels by Friday, before rain returns this weekend.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 71.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 78.

