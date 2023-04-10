William Byrne McTheny

William Byrne McTheny (Byrne and/or Bill), age 83, of Lost Creek died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born in Plus, WV, on May 10, 1939, a son of the late Richard B. McTheny and Alta Perrine McTheny. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Joseph F. DeLillio; one brother, Louie M. McTheny. On September 1, 1964, Bill married the love of his life, Betty R Schoffstall. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their two daughters for over 58 years. He is survived by his wife, Betty R. McTheny; two daughters: Jennifer I. McTheny and Pamela M. DeLillio; one brother, James McTheny; and two grandchildren: Andrew J. DeLillio and Michael P. DeLillio. He was retired from the United States Post Office after over 20 years of service and was a former Navy Reservist. He enjoyed the simple things in life, loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter most of his life and enjoyed time with his dogs. Bill’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to honor Bill’s life and his love of animals to the Humane Society of Harrison County via the following methods. By check mail to: HSHC, P.O. 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302, by PayPal: director@hshcwv.org, by Venmo: HSHCWV. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William Byrne McTheny. Online condolences may be expressed at ww.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

