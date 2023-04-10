WV Robin Ball to compete in Ohio Equine Affairs Competition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “I trust him more with life than I probably should sometimes,” Robin Ball.

Robin Ball and her horse Bentley have been inseparable since the day her mom bought him home.

“Me and Bentley have been together for 9 years we got him when he was a baby he was put through a month of training and then I got to do the rest,” Robin Ball.

Robin and Bentley have never competed before but that’s all-changing April 14th as she travels to Ohio to show off what her and Bentley have been working on in equine affairs versatile horse and rider competition.

“My mom got a hold of me one day and she was like hey we got two days do you want to make a video and send in an application, and I was like sure and we put it in just to be funny and I got my hopes up and excited and hoping to get in, but I was like that’s a little farfetched watching the shows but yea we got in and I’m super excited,” Robin Ball.

In the competition riders will have a certain amount of time to take their horse through the obstacle course which is aimed to test communication between riders and their horses the winner will take home $5,500 among other prizes and robin says without her support system none of this would be in fruition.

“My mom has taken a lot of time to build all of these obstacles for me herself done a lot of research and she was the person who found out about it and talked me into doing it and my dad he’s bought all of buddies out here to help us put stuff together and they both have spent some late night out here helping me accomplish this,” Robin Ball.

The idea to compete didn’t only come from balls mother, but her late grandfather he was the one who sparked her interest when she was little by taking her to see the competition every year.

“We watched it all the time every year we would make it a point to make it to it and he always was like one day if you keep riding and working with your horse you can be in this competition, and I always thought he was crazy but here we are,” Robin Ball.

The competition starts Thursday April 14th and ends Sunday April 16th and the pair are most excited about showcasing their love for one another.

“I’m excited to show off our bond together win or lose I don’t care it’s just awesome to be able to go and participate in that kind of thing,” Robin Ball.

