2 charged after gunshots heard during argument, police say

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after deputies said gunshots were heard during an argument.

Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office met with a woman who said she went to a home in the 1100 block on Big Run Rd. in Salem on Thursday, April 6 to speak with 41-year-old Melissa Charles, according to a criminal complaint.

While speaking with Charles, an argument allegedly ensued, and Charles “became belligerent.” When the woman tried to leave, Charles reportedly hit her windshield with a shovel, shut a gate and stood in front of her truck in an “attempt to hold her and [a one-year-old child] captive.”

Deputies say the woman and Charles continued to argue while 38-year-old Randy Barker approached the truck, punched a window, and screamed profanities before going inside the home. Barker then allegedly fired a rifle “recklessly” and approached the back of the woman’s truck.

Court documents say the woman began recording, and Barker shouted several more threatening expletives before firing more shots “carelessly in an unknown direction.”

Deputies say the video shows the one-year-old child crying and Barker “holding what appears to be a wooden-stocked long rifle with a magazine cartridge” while standing on the porch.

Charles then opened the gate, allowing the woman and the one-year-old to leave the home, deputies say.

Charles has been charged with unlawful assault and domestic assault. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $6,000 cash-only bond.

Barker has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is also being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

