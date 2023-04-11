5 arrested in death investigation; others wanted

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people are under arrest and more are wanted in a death investigation in the Matewan area of Mingo County, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers say Cory Marcum, 27, of North Matewan, apparently died from a stab wound to the thigh.

Investigators say the incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They say Marcum appeared to have been injured quite a while before the incident was reported. He had died when troopers arrived at a scene at the Magnolia Gardens Apartment Complex where EMS crews arrived.

Troopers are investigating in several areas throughout the county. They say more people of interest are wanted for questioning.

Investigators say the following suspects are charged with felony accessory after the fact for murder:

- Qiana Nicole Harmon, 42, of North Matewan

- Phyllis June Ferrell, 62, of Matewan

- Everett Arthur Lockard, 53, of North Matewan

- Terry Kevin Steele, 52, of Matewan

- Misty Treal Cline, 45, of Delbarton

A motive is unknown at this time.

