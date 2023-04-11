Boscov’s receiving national attention ahead of Bridgeport opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest addition to Meadowbrook Mall is receiving national attention.

Boscov’s, the new anchor store at the mall, is currently under construction.

The company is going viral on TikTok for their inexpensive outerwear.

That’s setting the stage for Boscov’s to make a major impact in our area once the store opens this fall.

According to the CEO, the new Bridgeport location will be the 50th location in the nation. Other locations are in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

It will be the largest department store in the region.

