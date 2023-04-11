Boscov’s receiving national attention ahead of Bridgeport opening

Boscov's
Boscov's(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest addition to Meadowbrook Mall is receiving national attention.

Boscov’s, the new anchor store at the mall, is currently under construction.

The company is going viral on TikTok for their inexpensive outerwear.

That’s setting the stage for Boscov’s to make a major impact in our area once the store opens this fall.

According to the CEO, the new Bridgeport location will be the 50th location in the nation. Other locations are in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

It will be the largest department store in the region.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor

Meadowbrook Mall announces Boscov’s to move into anchor space

Multiple stores relocating in Meadowbrook Mall

Exciting projects on hand at Meadowbrook Mall

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home (File)
Officers were justified in Nutter Fort funeral home shooting, prosecutor says
File photo
Company issues statement on status of Fairmont paper mill
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Latest News

More than 90 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR
School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder