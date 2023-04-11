BPD warns residents of phone scam involving unsolicited calls
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam involving unsolicited calls.
The BPD says residents are receiving calls from the phone number 304-842-8260, and the person making the calls are claiming to be police officers.
The callers allegedly try to make residents use money cards to purchase a bond to avoid arrest.
Residents are told to not give these callers any information.
Anyone who receives a call is asked to call the Harrison County 911 Center.
