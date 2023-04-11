BPD warns residents of phone scam involving unsolicited calls

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam involving unsolicited calls.

The BPD says residents are receiving calls from the phone number 304-842-8260, and the person making the calls are claiming to be police officers.

The callers allegedly try to make residents use money cards to purchase a bond to avoid arrest.

Residents are told to not give these callers any information.

Anyone who receives a call is asked to call the Harrison County 911 Center.

