BPD warns residents of phone scam involving unsolicited calls

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam involving unsolicited calls.

The BPD says residents are receiving calls from the phone number 304-842-8260, and the person making the calls are claiming to be police officers.

The callers allegedly try to make residents use money cards to purchase a bond to avoid arrest.

Residents are told to not give these callers any information.

Anyone who receives a call is asked to call the Harrison County 911 Center.

