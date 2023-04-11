Bridgeport officials working with CSX to lower train speeds

FILE PHOTO of a CSX train traveling through downtown Bridgeport near Benedum Civic Center
FILE PHOTO of a CSX train traveling through downtown Bridgeport near Benedum Civic Center(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport residents can breathe a little easier when it comes to speeding trains.

Trains will now travel 20 mph during the week when traveling through the town.

Officials have been working with CSX to get speeds lowered after a string of train derailments nationwide. including the East Palestine crash in Ohio.

Locomotives will still travel at speeds of 35 mph on the weekends, but city officials say they will continue to work with CSX to get speeds lowered to 20 mph seven days a week.

Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton says a longer wait at the railroad tracks is a small price to pay for increased safety.

“For a train going 20 miles per hour versus 35, your wait is three minutes longer for a two-mile train to clear,” Newton said. “That’s a small price to pay for a lot of increased safety.”

