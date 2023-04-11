More than 90 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
A total of 92 waters were stocked last week, many of which were stocked with golden rainbow trout for the West Virginia Gold Rush that officially started on Tuesday, March 28.
The following waters were stocked during the week of April 3-8:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Run Lake
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Boley Lake (Gold Rush)
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Camp Creek
- Castleman Run Lake (Gold Rush)
- Chief Logan Pond (Gold Rush)
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Clover Run
- Coonskin Park Lake (Children and Class Q)
- Coopers Rock Lake (Gold Rush)
- Cranberry River
- Curtisville Lake (Gold Rush)
- Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East River
- Elk River (Gold Rush)
- Evitts Run
- Fitzpatrick Lake
- French Creek Pond Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Cass Section) (Gold Rush)
- Horseshoe Run
- Howards Creek
- Hurricane Reservoir (Gold Rush)
- Indian Creek
- Jimmy Lewis Lake
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork Lake (Gold Rush)
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Little Beaver Lake (Gold Rush)
- Little Clear Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Marsh Fork
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
- Mason Lake (Gold Rush)
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake (Gold Rush)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mountwood Park Lake (Gold Rush)
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14 (Gold Rush)
- North Bend Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
- Pendleton Lake (Gold Rush)
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- Poorhouse Pond (Gold Rush)
- R. D. Bailey Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
- Rich Creek
- Rock Cliff Lake (Gold Rush)
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Rollins Lake (Gold Rush)
- Shavers Fork (Bemis) (Gold Rush)
- Shavers Fork (lower section) (Gold Rush)
- Shavers Fork (upper section) (Gold Rush)
- South Branch (Franklin) (Gold Rush)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole) (Gold Rush)
- South Fork of Cranberry River
- Spruce Knob Lake (Gold Rush)
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
- Thomas Park Lake (Gold Rush)
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuckahoe Lake (Gold Rush)
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Westover Park Lake (Children and Class Q)
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
