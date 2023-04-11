New Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center coming to counties next year

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County broke ground on its new 911 center on Tuesday.

The new building will help to better accommodate dispatchers while handling emergency calls.

Located off US 219 in Weston, the new center features more space with a new command center.

County officials say the old building was outdated and needed a change.

Several local and state officials were on hand for the event.

County Commissioner Agnes Queen says the new building will help keep Lewis and Gilmer County residents safer.

“It’s very important for Lewis and Gilmer counties because emergency services is key. They’re the first line of response when someone needs help, so the dispatchers are going to be the first call you make, the first people you talk to when you need help. It’s very important those people have a facility they can work in,” Queen said.

The new Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center is expected to be in service by this time next year.

