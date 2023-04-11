Robert William Criss, 79, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 2, 1943, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lawrence Howard Criss, Sr. and Gladys Lucille (Vincent) Criss. Robert was a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Whitehall Church of Christ. Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Shriver) Criss of Fairmont; his son, Joe Criss and his wife, Deborah of Fairmont; his daughter, Tammy Hayhurst and her husband, Rodney of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Libby Hayhurst, Logan Hayhurst, Darby Criss, Hunter Criss, and Kelcie Criss. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence “Buck” Criss, Jr.; his sister, Sue Ann Baker; his sister-in-law, Karen L. Criss; his brother-in-law, Herbert Allen Criss. Per his request, Robert will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome for a celebration of life at Whitehall Church of Christ, 3546 Fairmont Avenue, Rt 250 Fairmont, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Evangelist Kevin Lough, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

