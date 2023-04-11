School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury

She was a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School when the alleged crimes occurred, officials said.
(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County grand jury handed down more than 20 indictments on Monday, including a Taylor County Board of Education employee facing 17 charges.

37-year-old Jessica Efaw, of Grafton, was charged with three counts of embezzlement, one count of fraudulent schemes and 13 counts of falsifying accounts.

Taylor County Superintendent Christy Miller said Efaw was a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School when the alleged crimes occurred.

She was placed on administrative leave after officials learned of the alleged incident, Superintendent Miller said.

Efaw faces up to 10 years in prison for each embezzlement charge, up to 10 years for the fraudulent schemes charge, and up to 10 years for each count of falsifying accounts charge.

Efaw’s indictment was one of the following 24 total indictments handed down on Monday:

  • Debra K. Sawyers, 41, of Worthington: Embezzlement and grand larceny
  • Walter W. McCord, 25, of Belington: Forgery and uttering
  • Jaeson W. Marbury, 29, of Fairmont: Obtaining money or goods by false pretenses
  • William A. Merritt, 44, of Richmond Hill, Georgia: Third-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in trust
  • Sheila M. Bowman, 43, of Grafton: Aiding and abetting a sex offender
  • Shane M. Waters, 39, of Grafton: Two counts failure to register as a sex offender
  • Vincent K. Bolyard, 44, of Grafton: Second- or subsequent-offense failure to register as a sex offender
  • Travis J. Blake, 48, of Rosemont: Three counts battery on a police officer and wanton endangerment
  • Steven A. Poling, 42, of Morgantown: Third-offense domestic battery
  • Justin S. Toler, 21, of Grafton: First-degree robbery and conspiracy
  • Edward A. Springs, 60 of Grafton: Attempted burglary and conspiracy
  • Lloyd W. Ketterman, 26, of Grafton” Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy
  • Kaitlyn M. Burton, 25, of Independence: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
  • Zachariah J. Hart, 31, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
  • Roger L. Daff, 28, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
  • Harley M. Moats, 21, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy
  • Sarina L. Frye, 18, of Grafton: Four counts driving a vehicle while in an impaired state proximately causing serious bodily injury to another person
  • Bryan A. Johnson, 29, of Grafton: Third-offense driving a vehicle while license revoked for DUI and third-offense domestic battery
  • Rebecca D. Crouse, 40, of Dellslow: Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
  • Misty Stanton, 37, of Grafton: Felony escape
  • John C. Oldaker, 56, of Clarksburg: Felony escape
  • Milton J. Long, 58, of Grafton: Failure to appear
  • Jessica Efaw, 37, of Grafton: Three counts embezzlement, fraudulent schemes and 13 counts of falsifying accounts
  • Timothy Gerard, 64, of Grafton: Failure to appear

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tennant
DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
Crews respond to reported shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home (File)
Officers were justified in Nutter Fort funeral home shooting, prosecutor says
File photo
Company issues statement on status of Fairmont paper mill
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Latest News

DOCS: Tucker County man planned to kill his brother
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder
FILE PHOTO of a CSX train traveling through downtown Bridgeport near Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport officials working with CSX to lower train speeds
Stoane Mason Binegar
Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder