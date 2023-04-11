School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County grand jury handed down more than 20 indictments on Monday, including a Taylor County Board of Education employee facing 17 charges.

37-year-old Jessica Efaw, of Grafton, was charged with three counts of embezzlement, one count of fraudulent schemes and 13 counts of falsifying accounts.

Taylor County Superintendent Christy Miller said Efaw was a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School when the alleged crimes occurred.

She was placed on administrative leave after officials learned of the alleged incident, Superintendent Miller said.

Efaw faces up to 10 years in prison for each embezzlement charge, up to 10 years for the fraudulent schemes charge, and up to 10 years for each count of falsifying accounts charge.

Efaw’s indictment was one of the following 24 total indictments handed down on Monday:

Debra K. Sawyers, 41, of Worthington: Embezzlement and grand larceny

Walter W. McCord, 25, of Belington: Forgery and uttering

Jaeson W. Marbury, 29, of Fairmont: Obtaining money or goods by false pretenses

William A. Merritt, 44, of Richmond Hill, Georgia: Third-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in trust

Sheila M. Bowman, 43, of Grafton: Aiding and abetting a sex offender

Shane M. Waters, 39, of Grafton: Two counts failure to register as a sex offender

Vincent K. Bolyard, 44, of Grafton: Second- or subsequent-offense failure to register as a sex offender

Travis J. Blake, 48, of Rosemont: Three counts battery on a police officer and wanton endangerment

Steven A. Poling, 42, of Morgantown: Third-offense domestic battery

Justin S. Toler, 21, of Grafton: First-degree robbery and conspiracy

Edward A. Springs, 60 of Grafton: Attempted burglary and conspiracy

Lloyd W. Ketterman, 26, of Grafton” Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy

Kaitlyn M. Burton, 25, of Independence: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy

Zachariah J. Hart, 31, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy

Roger L. Daff, 28, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy

Harley M. Moats, 21, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy

Sarina L. Frye, 18, of Grafton: Four counts driving a vehicle while in an impaired state proximately causing serious bodily injury to another person

Bryan A. Johnson, 29, of Grafton: Third-offense driving a vehicle while license revoked for DUI and third-offense domestic battery

Rebecca D. Crouse, 40, of Dellslow: Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI

Misty Stanton, 37, of Grafton: Felony escape

John C. Oldaker, 56, of Clarksburg: Felony escape

Milton J. Long, 58, of Grafton: Failure to appear

Timothy Gerard, 64, of Grafton: Failure to appear

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

