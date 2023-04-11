School employee indicted by Taylor County grand jury
She was a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School when the alleged crimes occurred, officials said.
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County grand jury handed down more than 20 indictments on Monday, including a Taylor County Board of Education employee facing 17 charges.
37-year-old Jessica Efaw, of Grafton, was charged with three counts of embezzlement, one count of fraudulent schemes and 13 counts of falsifying accounts.
Taylor County Superintendent Christy Miller said Efaw was a secretary at West Taylor Elementary School when the alleged crimes occurred.
She was placed on administrative leave after officials learned of the alleged incident, Superintendent Miller said.
Efaw faces up to 10 years in prison for each embezzlement charge, up to 10 years for the fraudulent schemes charge, and up to 10 years for each count of falsifying accounts charge.
Efaw’s indictment was one of the following 24 total indictments handed down on Monday:
- Debra K. Sawyers, 41, of Worthington: Embezzlement and grand larceny
- Walter W. McCord, 25, of Belington: Forgery and uttering
- Jaeson W. Marbury, 29, of Fairmont: Obtaining money or goods by false pretenses
- William A. Merritt, 44, of Richmond Hill, Georgia: Third-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in trust
- Sheila M. Bowman, 43, of Grafton: Aiding and abetting a sex offender
- Shane M. Waters, 39, of Grafton: Two counts failure to register as a sex offender
- Vincent K. Bolyard, 44, of Grafton: Second- or subsequent-offense failure to register as a sex offender
- Travis J. Blake, 48, of Rosemont: Three counts battery on a police officer and wanton endangerment
- Steven A. Poling, 42, of Morgantown: Third-offense domestic battery
- Justin S. Toler, 21, of Grafton: First-degree robbery and conspiracy
- Edward A. Springs, 60 of Grafton: Attempted burglary and conspiracy
- Lloyd W. Ketterman, 26, of Grafton” Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy
- Kaitlyn M. Burton, 25, of Independence: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
- Zachariah J. Hart, 31, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
- Roger L. Daff, 28, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
- Harley M. Moats, 21, of Grafton: Possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy
- Sarina L. Frye, 18, of Grafton: Four counts driving a vehicle while in an impaired state proximately causing serious bodily injury to another person
- Bryan A. Johnson, 29, of Grafton: Third-offense driving a vehicle while license revoked for DUI and third-offense domestic battery
- Rebecca D. Crouse, 40, of Dellslow: Third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI
- Misty Stanton, 37, of Grafton: Felony escape
- John C. Oldaker, 56, of Clarksburg: Felony escape
- Milton J. Long, 58, of Grafton: Failure to appear
- Jessica Efaw, 37, of Grafton: Three counts embezzlement, fraudulent schemes and 13 counts of falsifying accounts
- Timothy Gerard, 64, of Grafton: Failure to appear
An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.