Shinnston man sentenced to life in prison for murder

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man was sentenced Tuesday morning in connection to a January 2022 murder in Barbour County.

Stone Mason Binegar was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years on a first-degree murder charge in addition to 120 years behind bars for a first-degree robbery charge.

Those sentences will be served consecutively.

Binegar confessed in February 2022 to murdering 21-year-old David Heater on Jan. 3, 2022 at Pleasant Creek Wildlife Shooting Range in Barbour County. He was indicted last May.

In January, he pleaded guilty to the charges in Barbour County.

