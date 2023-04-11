The warm, sunny weather continues today!

Well above average temperatures, mostly sunny skies this week!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of rising temperatures and sunny skies that started yesterday. Even warmer temperatures are expected later this week, but as for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system will linger close to West Virginia today, keeping skies mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s. Then during the evening and overnight hours, scattered cloud covers will settle into our region, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-40s. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the upper-70s, with light west-southwest winds and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue climbing towards the end of the week, as southerly flow will lift warm air from the south over the next few days. So by Friday, temperatures will reach the low-80s, well above average for mid-April. Over the weekend, a disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico may bring a few isolated showers into our region. However, our best chance of rain will be on Sunday, when a cold front pushes in from the west and brings widespread rain chances to West Virginia. So you may want an umbrella on that day. Then next week, temperatures are back in the 50s and 60s, with partly cloudy skies. In short, the week will bring rising, summer-like temperatures and sunshine, before rain chances return this weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 80.

Thursday: Sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 83.

