The warm, sunny weather continues today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of rising temperatures and sunny skies that started yesterday. Even warmer temperatures are expected later this week.

A high-pressure system will linger close to West Virginia today, keeping skies mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s. Then during the evening and overnight hours, scattered cloud covers will settle into our region, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-40s. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the upper-70s, with light west-southwest winds and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue climbing towards the end of the week, as southerly flow will lift warm air from the south over the next few days. So by Friday, temperatures will reach the low-80s, well above average for mid-April. Over the weekend, a disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico may bring a few isolated showers into our region. However, our best chance of rain will be on Sunday, when a cold front pushes in from the west and brings widespread rain chances to West Virginia. So you may want an umbrella on that day. Then next week, temperatures are back in the 50s and 60s, with partly cloudy skies. In short, the week will bring rising, summer-like temperatures and sunshine, before rain chances return this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 80.

Thursday: Sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 83.

